Northgate (LON:NTG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $250.00

Northgate plc (LON:NTG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 250 ($3.17) and traded as high as GBX 255.50 ($3.24). Northgate shares last traded at GBX 250 ($3.17), with a volume of 1,360,234 shares traded.

Northgate Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 250 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 250. The stock has a market capitalization of £333.08 million and a P/E ratio of 7.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.53.

About Northgate

(Get Free Report)

Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle hire services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; supplies other related goods and services; and offers fleet management services. The company operates a fleet of 52,900 vehicles in the United Kingdom; and a fleet of 48,000 vehicles in Spain.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northgate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northgate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.