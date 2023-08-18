Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NBN traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.91. The company had a trading volume of 40,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,303. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.92. Northeast Bank has a one year low of $33.15 and a one year high of $49.18.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $35.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.48 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 33.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,513,000 after buying an additional 141,282 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 453,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,271,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 0.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 208,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,762,000 after buying an additional 22,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trevian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Northeast Bank by 1.8% during the second quarter. Trevian Wealth Management LLC now owns 160,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

