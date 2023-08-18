North Star Asset Management Inc. Purchases 634 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $16,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 1,957.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of FedEx by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 146 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $259.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.14.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $2.03 on Friday, hitting $262.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,070,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,497. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $270.95. The stock has a market cap of $66.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $252.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.87 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.52%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

