North Star Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Envista worth $6,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Envista by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,702,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,208,000 after buying an additional 270,768 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Envista by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,013,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,292,000 after purchasing an additional 671,617 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Envista by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,058,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,003,000 after purchasing an additional 197,853 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Envista by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,578,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,845,000 after purchasing an additional 702,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Envista by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,209,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,915 shares during the last quarter.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista Stock Performance

Shares of Envista stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.69. 713,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,083,216. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.41. Envista Holdings Co. has a one year low of $31.20 and a one year high of $43.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.81 million. Envista had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Envista from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envista presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVST

Envista Profile

(Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.