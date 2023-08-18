North Star Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,193 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group makes up 1.2% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $20,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TROW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.73.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:TROW traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.01. 860,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,499. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $134.64. The stock has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.44 and its 200-day moving average is $112.39.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.29. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

