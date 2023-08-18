North Star Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,702 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,204 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.5% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $314,000. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% in the first quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 392,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,777,000 after purchasing an additional 17,471 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% in the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 264,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,460,000 after purchasing an additional 18,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 317,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,318,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,781,586. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $134.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.63.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,242,337.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,242,337.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 299,212 shares of company stock valued at $10,648,020. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.