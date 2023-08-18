North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.28

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.28 and traded as low as $12.55. North European Oil Royalty Trust shares last traded at $12.64, with a volume of 239,849 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

North European Oil Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.28. The company has a market capitalization of $114.88 million, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 129.23%.

Institutional Trading of North European Oil Royalty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth about $265,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust by 19.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,874 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 23,878 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. 4.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Company Profile

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

Featured Articles

