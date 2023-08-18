Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upgraded Norfolk Southern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Norfolk Southern from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $245.40.

Shares of NSC traded up $3.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $212.20. 719,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,196. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $196.33 and a 1-year high of $264.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $225.71 and a 200-day moving average of $219.43.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 12.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.56%.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

