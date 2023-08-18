Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stake Lowered by Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,770 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,278 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,067 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. CNB Bank boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,445 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 512,791 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $108,712,000 after purchasing an additional 89,447 shares in the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NSC. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $242.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE NSC traded up $3.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $212.19. 531,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453,029. The company has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.43. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $196.33 and a 12 month high of $264.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.59 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.56%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.