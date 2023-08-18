Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 95.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,174 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 67,547 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,067 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,445 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 512,791 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $108,712,000 after purchasing an additional 89,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NSC traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $210.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,228. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.43. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $196.33 and a 1-year high of $264.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 48.56%.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NSC. StockNews.com started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $242.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.40.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

