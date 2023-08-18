Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on JWN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Nordstrom from a c+ rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.20.

Nordstrom Trading Down 0.6 %

JWN stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,959,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,184,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 170.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average of $18.58. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $27.15.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 46.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 690.91%.

Insider Activity at Nordstrom

In related news, insider Teri Bariquit sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $487,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,202.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nordstrom news, insider Farrell B. Redwine sold 33,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $679,624.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,108.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Teri Bariquit sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $487,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,202.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordstrom

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 315.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 194.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. 61.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

