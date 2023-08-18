Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,875,879 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 100% from the previous session’s volume of 940,042 shares.The stock last traded at $3.68 and had previously closed at $3.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nomura in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Nomura Trading Up 0.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nomura

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average of $3.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moreno Evelyn V bought a new stake in Nomura during the fourth quarter worth $329,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nomura by 46.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nomura by 182.2% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 74,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 48,363 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nomura during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nomura by 12.3% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 65,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

