Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Nomura Stock Performance

NYSE:NMR remained flat at $3.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,200,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,800. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.68. Nomura has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $4.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79.

Institutional Trading of Nomura

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMR. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Nomura by 1,004.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 31,275 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Nomura by 2.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 192,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nomura by 7.3% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 65,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomura in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Nomura in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. 1.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

