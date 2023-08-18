NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered NL Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

NL Industries Trading Up 0.6 %

NL Industries Announces Dividend

NL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,305. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.14. NL Industries has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $10.71. The stock has a market cap of $259.29 million, a P/E ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. NL Industries’s payout ratio is presently -54.90%.

Institutional Trading of NL Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of NL Industries by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in NL Industries by 63.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of NL Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 366,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NL Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in NL Industries by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

About NL Industries

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks; pin tumbler locking mechanisms under KeSet, System 64, TuBar, and Turbine brands; and electronic locks under CompX eLock and StealthLock brands for use in various applications, such as mailboxes, ignition systems, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, vending and cash containment machines.

