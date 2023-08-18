NiSource (NYSE:NI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised NiSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on NiSource from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NI stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.43. 1,715,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,867,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.47. NiSource has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.53.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 12.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.44%.

In related news, EVP William Jr. Jefferson sold 4,875 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $130,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,905 shares in the company, valued at $828,254. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP William Jr. Jefferson sold 4,875 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $130,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,254. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Eugene Brown sold 14,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $372,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,989,085.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NiSource by 10.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,673,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,843 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in NiSource by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,192,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $769,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,696 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in NiSource by 1.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,656,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $549,597,000 after acquiring an additional 294,227 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 173.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,520,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,025,000 after buying an additional 8,569,677 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 39.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,071,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,512,000 after buying an additional 3,681,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

