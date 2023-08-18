NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Down 5.8%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.80 and last traded at $10.83. 9,810,490 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 53,035,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NIO shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on NIO from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Nomura cut shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.80 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NIO from $13.00 to $15.40 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NIO from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NIO from $13.90 to $19.20 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.31.

NIO Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.75.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($2.29). The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 66.25% and a negative net margin of 35.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NIO by 7.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,794,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,241,000 after buying an additional 4,835,232 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NIO by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,370,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,108,000 after buying an additional 1,113,194 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter worth $155,344,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of NIO by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,086,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,089,000 after purchasing an additional 92,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NIO by 20.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,128,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,601 shares during the last quarter. 28.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

