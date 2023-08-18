NFT (NFT) Price Tops $0.0183

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 18th. One NFT token can now be bought for $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. NFT has a market capitalization of $674,884.38 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00019400 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00018430 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014530 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,449.30 or 1.00031424 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01830771 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

