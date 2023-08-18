NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.48.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.75 to $11.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $11.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.13.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 61.01% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $945.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other NexTier Oilfield Solutions news, CEO Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $2,922,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,528,252 shares in the company, valued at $17,865,265.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kevin M. Mcdonald sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 329,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,852. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $2,922,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,528,252 shares in the company, valued at $17,865,265.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 481,491 shares of company stock worth $5,610,901 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,120,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,907,000 after acquiring an additional 803,766 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 16,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,845,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,804 shares in the last quarter.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates in two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

