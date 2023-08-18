NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 111.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 43,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,450,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 12,231,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,810,000 after buying an additional 2,013,894 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2,362.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 767,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,129,000 after buying an additional 735,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2,452.6% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 465,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,859,000 after buying an additional 446,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 27,600 shares of company stock worth $1,960,836 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.36.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NEE stock opened at $67.51 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.17 and a 1 year high of $91.06. The stock has a market cap of $136.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.64 and its 200-day moving average is $74.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 46.29%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

