Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Newpark Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Newpark Resources stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $5.58. The stock had a trading volume of 764,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,617. Newpark Resources has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $5.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $484.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.75 and a beta of 2.96.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $183.26 million during the quarter. Newpark Resources had a positive return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 1.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Claudia Michel Meer bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $42,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,630 shares in the company, valued at $430,190.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 534.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 872,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 735,171 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,133,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,763,000 after acquiring an additional 708,123 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,091,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,974,000 after buying an additional 703,605 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,692,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Newpark Resources by 233.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 688,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 482,061 shares during the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newpark Resources

Get Free Report

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

