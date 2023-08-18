Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 477,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,196 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Newmont worth $23,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 177.5% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Newmont stock opened at $38.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.35. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $60.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.02.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -166.66%.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $471,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,913,971.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $1,384,350. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Argus cut their price target on Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.19.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

