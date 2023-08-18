NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

NewMarket Stock Performance

NYSE NEU traded up $4.47 on Thursday, hitting $464.24. 18,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,792. The business’s fifty day moving average is $430.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.06. NewMarket has a 12 month low of $280.28 and a 12 month high of $471.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Get NewMarket alerts:

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 44.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $685.13 million during the quarter.

NewMarket Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NewMarket

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the first quarter worth $477,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 501.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after buying an additional 10,366 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 20.3% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 223.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,629,000 after buying an additional 35,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.