New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Given New $15.00 Price Target at B. Riley

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NYMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New York Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.67.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

New York Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

NYMT stock opened at $8.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a current ratio of 8.73. New York Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $12.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -56.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Mortgage Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 55.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance, and management of mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets. Its investment portfolio includes credit sensitive single-family and multi-family assets. The company was founded on September 26, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

