New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) CFO Sells $337,800.60 in Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) CFO David Barter sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $337,800.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,996.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
New Relic Price Performance
NEWR opened at $84.13 on Friday. New Relic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.24 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.25 and a 200-day moving average of $72.91.
New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $242.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.13 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 17.59%. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in New Relic in the second quarter valued at $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in New Relic by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in New Relic by 29.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in New Relic by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.
