Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Neonode stock remained flat at $1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 83,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,921. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.84. Neonode has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $14.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Neonode by 1,297.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Neonode in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Neonode in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Neonode by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 15,553 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Neonode by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

