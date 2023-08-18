Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $111.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.70. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $127.73. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.8164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

