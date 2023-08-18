Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,057 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MNST. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 413.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 135,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after acquiring an additional 108,955 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 584.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 115,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 98,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 97.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 668,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,109,000 after acquiring an additional 330,101 shares in the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at $65,451,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,451,375.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,202 shares of company stock worth $9,852,740. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MNST

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of MNST opened at $57.25 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $60.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.67.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.