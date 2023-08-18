Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,159 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 31,465 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,244 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on FANG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $161.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.70.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

FANG opened at $147.51 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.97 and a fifty-two week high of $168.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.81 and its 200 day moving average is $137.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.03.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 16.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 17.44%.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $397,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,423.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.68, for a total transaction of $598,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,523.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,423.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,912 shares of company stock worth $6,938,458 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

