Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $828,000 Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 63.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,224 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam lifted its position in EOG Resources by 1,206.7% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on EOG. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.24.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG Resources stock opened at $129.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.74 and a 200-day moving average of $117.87. The firm has a market cap of $75.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,582 shares of company stock worth $1,412,594 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.