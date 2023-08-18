Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $793,000 Holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 181.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,959 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,475,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,234,000 after buying an additional 274,739 shares during the period. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,821,000. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 852,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,184,000 after buying an additional 10,312 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 796,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,427,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 774,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,323,000 after buying an additional 75,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IGIB opened at $49.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.75. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $52.37.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.1682 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

