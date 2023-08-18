Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.8 %

KMI opened at $17.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.24. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 101.80%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

