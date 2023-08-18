Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 56.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $359,411,000,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 566.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 55,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 47,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,111. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PNC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.65.

Get Our Latest Research Report on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $123.56 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.31 and a twelve month high of $173.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.76.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.49%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.