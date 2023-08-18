Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 54.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 183,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,755,000 after buying an additional 23,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,147.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 634,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,653,000 after buying an additional 583,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $89.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.24 and a 12 month high of $104.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.36.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 4.84%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.99%.

SWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total value of $304,279.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

