Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE)

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $59.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays lowered shares of Lumentum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.37.

Lumentum Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumentum

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $46.20 on Friday. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $94.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -84.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.24.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $415,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,554.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lumentum

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lumentum by 6,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Lumentum by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Lumentum by 192.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

