National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of National Bankshares from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

National Bankshares Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of National Bankshares

Shares of NASDAQ:NKSH traded down $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $26.84. 13,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,613. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.86 and a 200-day moving average of $32.70. National Bankshares has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $43.78.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 198.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 368,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,749,000 after acquiring an additional 244,683 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in National Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $5,597,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in National Bankshares by 101.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 57,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in National Bankshares by 186.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 43,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in National Bankshares by 71.6% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 102,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 42,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

