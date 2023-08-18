Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of NSSC stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.41. 367,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,727. Napco Security Technologies has a one year low of $24.24 and a one year high of $41.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSSC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 99.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,854,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,059,000 after purchasing an additional 925,876 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 104.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,635,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,559,000 after buying an additional 837,472 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 80.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,230,000 after buying an additional 721,575 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 100.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,273,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,136,000 after buying an additional 638,478 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 206.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 766,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,063,000 after buying an additional 516,575 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Monday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.40.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

