NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NanoString Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on NanoString Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NanoString Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ NSTG traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.72. 1,022,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.67, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.35. The company has a market cap of $129.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.54. NanoString Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $16.47.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $44.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.45 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 548.25% and a negative net margin of 115.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NanoString Technologies news, Director William Young bought 35,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $201,426.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,723. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NanoString Technologies news, CEO R Bradley Gray acquired 30,000 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,691. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Young acquired 35,400 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $201,426.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 46,700 shares in the company, valued at $265,723. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 80,400 shares of company stock worth $461,826 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NanoString Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSTG. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 25,660 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 15,005 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 1,333.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 325,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 302,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 1,770.7% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 217,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 205,792 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.