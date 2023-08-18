Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nano-X Imaging had a negative net margin of 1,034.37% and a negative return on equity of 40.85%. The business had revenue of $2.58 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS.

Nano-X Imaging Trading Down 5.2 %

Nano-X Imaging stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.01. 349,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,070. Nano-X Imaging has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $22.69. The company has a market capitalization of $496.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Nano-X Imaging from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nano-X Imaging

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Nano-X Imaging by 13,763.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 7,570 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Nano-X Imaging by 691.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Nano-X Imaging by 202.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Nano-X Imaging by 6.6% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.65% of the company’s stock.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

