Nano One Materials (TSX:NANO) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.31

Nano One Materials Corp. (TSX:NANO – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.31 and traded as low as C$2.63. Nano One Materials shares last traded at C$2.64, with a volume of 87,110 shares.

Nano One Materials Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 23.85, a quick ratio of 23.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$252.36 million and a PE ratio of -23.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.65.

Nano One Materials Company Profile

Nano One Materials Corp. produces cathode active materials for lithium-ion battery applications in electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and consumer electronics. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

