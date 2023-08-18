N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Sells 348 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $192.16. The stock had a trading volume of 105,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,307. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $170.83 and a 52-week high of $201.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.54.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

