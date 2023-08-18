N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Purchases 754 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 41,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.40. The company had a trading volume of 7,036,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,866,863. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.30. The company has a market cap of $155.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on WFC. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

