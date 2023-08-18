N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Purchases 300 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,071 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $4,210,753,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 387.8% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas started coverage on Walmart in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.18.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,505,128.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,490,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,105,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,764,313 shares of company stock worth $1,354,672,677 in the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6,902,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,000,023. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.07 and its 200 day moving average is $149.98. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.07 and a 12-month high of $162.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $425.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.