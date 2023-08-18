N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,163,000 after purchasing an additional 251,676,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,775,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $928,762,000 after buying an additional 868,594 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,208,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,345,000 after buying an additional 130,415 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,668,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,779,000 after buying an additional 214,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,150.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,663,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,399,000 after buying an additional 1,530,695 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VT stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $94.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,548,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,974. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $76.80 and a 1 year high of $100.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.88. The stock has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

