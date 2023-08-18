N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Has $10.38 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $10,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14,533.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $70.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,523,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,176,024. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $69.09 and a 1 year high of $75.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.06.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1927 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

