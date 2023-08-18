MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of MYR Group from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Sidoti lowered shares of MYR Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Shares of MYRG stock traded up $2.29 on Thursday, hitting $141.84. The stock had a trading volume of 71,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,909. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. MYR Group has a twelve month low of $76.97 and a twelve month high of $156.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.69.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $888.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MYR Group will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MYR Group news, VP William Fry sold 3,500 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.05, for a total value of $507,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,251.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in MYR Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in MYR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in MYR Group by 585.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in MYR Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

