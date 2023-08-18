Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Myers Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Myers Industries stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.97. 27,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,737. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.48 and its 200 day moving average is $20.47. The stock has a market cap of $698.29 million, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.56. Myers Industries has a 12 month low of $16.08 and a 12 month high of $26.49.

Myers Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.42%.

Insider Activity at Myers Industries

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Myers Industries

In related news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.47 per share, for a total transaction of $46,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,163,837.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Myers Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Myers Industries by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Myers Industries by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Myers Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Myers Industries by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

