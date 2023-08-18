MUSE ENT NFT 1-Day Volume Reaches $7.07 (MSCT)

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 17th. In the last seven days, MUSE ENT NFT has traded down 41.6% against the dollar. One MUSE ENT NFT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MUSE ENT NFT has a market capitalization of $9.01 million and approximately $7.07 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MUSE ENT NFT Profile

MUSE ENT NFT was first traded on June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent. MUSE ENT NFT’s official website is msksoft.io.

Buying and Selling MUSE ENT NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.00999769 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $7.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

