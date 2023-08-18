Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.10.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MUR

Murphy Oil Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MUR stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.26. 360,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.73. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $31.90 and a twelve month high of $51.28.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $814.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.77 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 25.86% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 100,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $4,330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,499,831 shares in the company, valued at $64,942,682.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP John B. Gardner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $429,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,490.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $4,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,499,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,942,682.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 73.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 8,987 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 45.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 446,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,026,000 after purchasing an additional 9,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,213 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Murphy Oil

(Get Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.