MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) Shares Gap Up to $0.12

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.17. MSP Recovery shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 8,849,287 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Palantir Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in MSP Recovery in the second quarter worth about $710,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in MSP Recovery in the second quarter worth about $319,000. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSP Recovery in the second quarter worth about $294,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in MSP Recovery in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MSP Recovery in the second quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

