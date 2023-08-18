Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Bought by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,279 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions makes up 4.3% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $63,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $470,994,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,506,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $903,721,000 after purchasing an additional 464,771 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 496.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 417,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,546,000 after purchasing an additional 347,351 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $357,046,000 after purchasing an additional 337,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,393,000 after purchasing an additional 297,740 shares in the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.67.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total transaction of $284,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSI traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $278.34. The stock had a trading volume of 322,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,523. The company has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $286.95 and a 200-day moving average of $280.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.76 and a fifty-two week high of $299.43.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 2,157.02% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

